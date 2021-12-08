The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has donated three brand-new fully-equipped ambulances to the Ekiti State Government through the BUA Foundation Health Equipment Support Scheme as part of its commitment to Health, Education and Social Development in Nigeria. This donation to Ekiti State brings to 66, the number of ambulances distributed to 19 states since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 .

Presenting the ambulances to Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State at the Government House in Ado-Ekiti, Ubon Udoh, Managing Director, ASR Africa said the donation is aimed at supporting emergency health response within Ekiti State in line with the goal of ASR Africa.

He further added that Ekiti State is the 19th beneficiary state and enjoined the state government to put it to good use. Udoh also stated that the ambulance donations were part of efforts by the founder of ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu, to give back to the society in the areas of Education, Health and Social Development in Africa.

Reacting to the donation, Governor Kayode Fayemi stated that his administration remains committed to providing affordable, accessible and quality healthcare to the Ekiti people, and noted that his government hadalso upgraded various health facilities across the state at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

He went further to thank Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu for his visible commitment to creating lasting developmental impact in Africa through ASR Africa and the BUA Foundation.

The brainchild of African Industrialist, Philanthropist and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting Health, Education and Social Development within Africa.

