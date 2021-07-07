The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) – brainchild of Industrialist, philanthropist and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, and the Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq led Kwara State Government, jointly announced the construction of the largest oncology and diagnostic centre in West Africa to be built with a 2.5billion Naira ASR Africa Tertiary Health Systems Infrastructure initial grant which was recently awarded to Kwara state by ASR Africa from its annual $100 million Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal.

Receiving the design for the Oncology Center from Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state, Abdul Samad Rabiu, founder of BUA Group and ASR Africa said the construction will commence on-site before the end of August.

Speaking at the presentation of the grant and visit to the proposed site, Kabiru Rabiu, Group Executive Director of BUA Group, representing the Chairman commended the Governor of Kwara State, H.E. Abdulrahman for his commitment to healthcare development, social infrastructure, maternal and child health, and education which are also the pillars of ASR Africa’s vision. “I will like to commend and congratulate Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for all the achievements and development his administration has brought to Kwara State in the healthcare sector, infrastructure and education. This so much aligns with the vision of Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu through the ASR Africa Initiative. We are proud to partner serious and committed governments to make interventions and sustainable impact in healthcare and development for the benefit of the people.

The ASR Africa Oncology and Diagnosis Centre is a standalone facility dedicated to Oncology diagnosis, research and treatment, and this would go a long way in bridging the gap in cancer research, diagnosis and treatment in West Africa.

