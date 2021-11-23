The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) – brainchild of Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder/Executive Chairman of BUA Group, has donated and handed over a newly built 150-bed hospital to the Nigerian Police in Abuja. The hospital, which is the first donation of its kind to the Nigerian Police, is called the “ASR Africa Police National Reference Hospital, Abuja”, and was developed at a cost of N4billion with funding drawn from the annual $100million ASR Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal.

Speaking at the physical handover of the hospital building to Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector General of Police, Rabiu, said the project was conceived out of the desire to provide best healthcare services and facilities for the Nigerian security operatives. “The ASR Africa Police Hospital will bring qualitative healthcare closer to the people that protect lives and properties in the country as well as other Nigerians who will also be able to utilise the facility.” he added.

Speaking after receiving the original certificate of occupancy from the representatives of ASR Africa, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, commended the philanthropic work of the BUA Group boss. IGP Alkali added that the ASR Africa Police National Hospital was conceived, completed and built to standard in record time without any hitches.

“We are really grateful to ASR Africa and Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu for this first-of-a-kind donation of a mega hospital to the Police. It is heartwarming to know that there are patriotic individuals like Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu who are genuinely interested in providing support for the thousands of policemen, women, and their families through initiatives such as this,” he added.

