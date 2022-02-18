The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) – brainchild of Industrialist, philanthropist and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has formally handed 85 modern medical equipment to the Paediatric department of the Gwarimpa General Hospital in complete fulfilment of the ASR Africa Health Systems Support grant awarded to the hospital in 2021. The scope of the grant included a fully equipped neonatal unit, equipment for 3 operating rooms, hospital ward monitors and beds as well as an ambulance.

Speaking during the formal handover, Ubon Udoh, MD/CEO of ASR Africa said that the formal handover of these items was a significant development as Gwarimpa General Hospital represents one of the largest public hospitals in the Abuja Metropolis catering to a high number of underserved communities and individuals. According to him, ASR Africa as well as the chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, are passionate about Women and Child Health development – hence the decision to support the overhaul of the neonatal unit and provide new, modern equipment to assist healthcare delivery at the hospital. Ubon also hoped that the hospital will put the newly purchased equipment to good use in tackling maternal and neonatal mortality rates within its catchment areas. Mr Udoh also announced that ASR Africa would adopt the neonatal ward going forward.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .