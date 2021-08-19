Agboju Secondary School, Agboju (ASSA), 1996 Set, last Saturday at Benny Hotel, Festac Town, Lagos, held their 25th reunion anniversary amid pomp and fanfare. They also observed a minute’s silence in honour of classmates who had passed on. Some of the classmates in the Diaspora equally attended the anniversary celebration via Zoom.

Joy Onyengbara, who was Head Girl during their set, in her welcome address, said it was a privilege to be alive to witness the day, though some classmates have passed on and some could not be there due to their busy schedule.

“If you are here today, it is a miracle. We are not here for the food but to be grateful to God for keeping us alive,” Onyengbara said. “By God’s grace, we will all be alive to celebrate our 30th anniversary in a greater way.”

Ayo Martins, who was Assistant Head Boy, then noted that Agboju Secondary School, Agboju, has been part of his journey in life.

He led his classmates to recite the school’s anthem, which was an exciting moment.

Martins stated that the school anthem was ingrained in him because the words were very deep “and that is why it has never left me.”

He said: “What is friendship, why are we here? Life happens to everybody. As we grow older in life, our circle of friends begins to reduce but with social media, we can communicate with our loved ones and exchange ideas.”

He urged his classmates to make efforts to help one other because a lot of things can be done when people come together in unity and purpose.

“Let us show love and concern to families of our classmates who have passed on by visiting them and assisting them in one way or the other. In the next 20 years, let us still help each other as we grow older.”

He promised that they would visit their alma mater to organise career talks for the students and assist the school.

Another alumnus, Alexander Uda, recalled that it was the fourth time that they were meeting after secondary school: “I want us to remember that we all graduated from Agboju Secondary School, Agboju, and, as part of our corporate social responsibility, we should go there and donate something tangible for them.”