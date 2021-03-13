From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

Assailants have reportedly murdered Mrs. Eunice Aghanya, wife of retired Commissioner of Police, Ibezimako Aghanya in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

It was learnt that Mrs. Aghanya was murdered in her residence behind Kismet Hotel, off David Mark Bye-Pass, Makurdi by her attackers who were suspected to have trailed her home.

It was gathered that the deceased, who lived alone in her house, returned home around 4pm on Friday and parked her car in the compound.

However, it was further gathered that her husband, CP Aghanya (rtd.) who lives in Lagos was said to have called his younger brother to go and check on his wife that Friday night saying something was wrong.

Sources who pleaded anonymity said when the younger Aghanya got to the house, Mrs. Aghanya’s car was seen parked but the door to the house was locked.

“The younger Aghanya had to break the door to enter the house. On getting inside, he met Mama Aghanya in the pool of her blood already dead. She was matcheted on the head severally by her attackers.”