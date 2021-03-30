From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A 55-year-old woman has been reportedly stabbed to death by yet to be identified assailants in Otukpo Town, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The deceased, identified as Mrs Eunice Omaye Odoba was found dead in her house with a deep cut on her chest on Sunday afternoon. It was learnt that she had three and was wife of a pastor with The Lord’s Chosen Church, currently on faith mission to Equatorial Guinea.

Her younger brother, Adoba Mac, and her cousin, Ude Adole, who spoke to Daily Sun, yesterday, said trouble started when members of her church did not see her in the church on Sunday and decided to visit her after service. The relatives said the church members found her in the pool of her blood when they got to her house. The younger brother, Mac, told newsmen that he personally dropped her off at her house.

“We had a family meeting that Sunday morning. When we finished the meeting around 6:30am, she said she was rushing to go to church and I was the one who took her on my motorcycle and dropped her at a junction close to her house and we parted, only for me to receive a call from someone who was working around her house around 3:00 pm that I should rush down to my sister’s house.”