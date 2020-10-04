

Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Sen. Istifanus Gyang said Plateau people will triumph over plans by crises Marchants to fuel violence in the state following the assassination of the District Head of Foron, Da. Chuwang Bulus Jang.

Sen. Gyang in a statement on Sunday signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms said a faceless group known as Coalition of Plateau Peace Practitioners Forum (COPEPF) had accused him wrongly for allegedly saying it was Fulani that killed the District Head.

He said the group who deliberately refused to disclosed their identity know that the statement they circulated acorss the country was nothing but falsehood primarily to disparage, label and stigmatize Senator Gyang as one opposed to peace on the Plateau.

“Our attention has been drawn to a widely published sponsored write up by one Rev. Dachomo Pam under a group, Coalition of Plateau Peace Practitioners Forum (COPEPF) accused Senator Istifanus Gyang for allegedly accusing Fulani for the killing of the slained District Head of Foron, Da. Bulus Chuwang Jang.

“In the widely circulated write up, the authors and sponsors who obviously were not bold enough to disclose their true identity knowing that what they sold to the nation was an evil and failed attempt to disparage, label and stigmatize Senator I. D. Gyang with tribal sentiments and as one opposed to peace on the Plateau. Nothing can be farther from the truth.

“Sponsors of the released statement came up with the same old anti-Plateau narrative and strategy of stigmatizing and labeling anyone as tribalist and enemy of peace who voices out the pains and trauma of victims of sustained attacks, killings, displacement and denial of return to ancestral homes and access to farmlands in Plateau State.

“To the sponsors of the warped write up, peace making does not mean to deny facts nor overlook the reality of prolonged attacks on communities in Senator Gyang’s Constituency of Plateau North.

“Neither does advocating peace means concealing the identity of attackers and killers. Nor does it mean applauding government and security agencies in the face of failure to arrest increasing and rising wave of terrorism, insurgency, banditry and killings across the nation.”

Senator Gyang said his remarks at the funeral church service of the assassinated traditional ruler was what he presented on the floor of the Senate when the Monarch was assassinated.

“Nigeria is no longer a place where deceit, falsehood and mischief thrives, nor are the people any longer receptive of persons that trivialize issues of live and death as is the case with the so called Rev. Pam and his COPEPF.

“People all over the North and indeed the entire country are tired of the killings, Plateau is not an exception. The mandate that the people of Plateau North gave to Senator Gyang cannot be reduced nor subverted by mischief makers of inconsequential standing of a pseudo Rev. Pam. Senator Gyang will prevail over his traducers on all fronts.

“Rather than use a pseudo Rev. Dachomo Pam as cover, it should be known that the days of anti-Plateau sentiment are over as the issue is now everybody’s issue. The rich are also crying! We must all be genuinely involved in the peace process knowing that insecurity anywhere in the North is a threat to all of us.”