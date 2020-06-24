From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) acting National Chairman, Hilliard Eta, has raised the alarm that certain persons are planning to send thugs from Port Harcourt to burn down the party’s national secretariat.

Speaking to newsmen on telephone at the secretariat, the National Vice Chairman (South-south) alleged that the planned arson will be hung on the neck of the pro-Oshiomhole National Working Committee (NWC) as being responsible for it.

He also claimed that the political thugs will also make an attempt to his life, noting he would report to the police, the appropriate authority.

In his words: “We got information that they are going to send thugs from Port Harcourt, to come, burn the Secretariat and make it look like the NWC instigate a fire incident so that the Secretariat will be burnt down and then, they will give the impression that it is the NWC that burnt the Secretariat because they don’t want Victor Giadom to come in.