Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha’s worry is far from being over as gunmen, suspected to be hired assassins, Friday night, invaded his country home in Ogboko, Ideato South Council Area of Imo State barely few hours of his rumored arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

Although, the ex-governor and his family members were said not to be in the mansion when the gunmen broke in except for the presence of some of his security details.

According to a family source, the heavily armed gunmen made their entrance into Okorocha’s residence at about 2:00a.m overpowering his security details.

However, the source who pleaded anonymity said that no valuable was removed but his bedroom and other places were thoroughly ransacked, raising suspicion that the invaders maybe hired assassins.

Meanwhile, another set of armed men stormed a radio station, the Reach FM, believed to be owned by the governor and ordered them to pull down the structure housing the station.

According to one of the security men attached to the station, the armed men who refused to disclose their identity gave the management three days to pull down the structure or be ejected by force.

It would be recalled that the Akachi tower, one of the monuments built by the former governor, has been demolished.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that he was yet to be officially briefed about the invasion of the governor’s home.