Perpetua Egesimba

Former member, House of Representatives, Chief U.S.A Igwesi has condemned the attack on Ike Ekweremadu as unwarranted, barbaric, despicable and above all, embarrassing to the whole nation.

Igwesi in a chat with newsmen said the incident is a clear case of misplaced aggression, stating that the former deputy Senate president in had stood firmly behind any issue that will advance the cause of Igbo people, explaining that a man who has been in the forefront of re-engineering the course of Igbo people in recent time should not be rewarded with such unruly and condemnable attack.

He, however, called for caution in approaching the matter and appealed to Ndigbo both at home and in diaspora to always navigate the part of honour, dignity and resourcefulness while interfacing with the rest of the world, arguing that those attributes and values were the hallmark of an average Igbo man.

The former leader of Enugu State House of Assembly assured the Igbo that the leaders of South East geo-political zone will continue to engage the Nigerian nation on how best to answer the numerous Igbo questions without the use of violence and divisive utterances, observing that attacking Igbo leaders within and outside Nigeria by people of the same heritage will amount to voyage of self-destruction and double tragedy.

He challenged them to be their brother’s keeper and work towards restoring the dignity and political progress of the people of South East which, he said, was elusive.

He observed that whatever was the grouse of those people should be properly channeled to the appropriate authority who have the capacity to deal with them and not to turn back and stab themselves.

Igwesi called on the Federal Government to take positive steps toward ameliorating the spate of crimes and banditry in the South East geo-political zone which he said, was assuming a worrisome and dangerous proportion.

He observed that there is a crack in the foundation of Nigeria which according to him has created a serious imbalance against the Igbo and urged Federal Government to take urgent steps to correct the said imbalance through restructuring of the country.