Following unwarranted attacks and assault by politicians over some recent judgments of the Supreme Court, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Patriots For the Advancement Of Peace and Social Development, has charge the justices of the apex court to remain steadfast and undaunted in the dispensation of justice.

In statement by its Executive Director,i Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi, in Abuja, at the weekend, the group commended the Supreme Court justices for their courage in the discharge of their duties with the barrage of cases coming up for review before the court, noting that the decision of the apex court should be final.

“On May 24, 2019, Your Lordships did a thorough housekeeping in Zamfara State. Your Lordships upheld the decisions of the lower courts to the effect that the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not nominate candidates for the House of Assembly, National Assembly and Governorship elections in Zamfara State in the 2019 general elections. Consequently, the purportedly elected candidates of APC in Zamfara State were swept into the abyss of oblivion. It was a landmark judgment that elevated the tenets of our democracy above unbridled partisan politics.

“The judgment elevated the provisions of Section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) above the reckless shenanigans of the political class. For enriching Nigeria’s jurisprudence and deepening our democracy regarding the acute necessity of conducting primary elections, the Supreme Court deserve enormous commendation, not condemnation, over the Zamfara decision of May 24, 2019. Year 2020 has seen Your Lordships, in two landmark judgments, yank the seat off the purportedly elected governors of Imo and Bayelsa states.

“We urge Your Lordships to remain steadfast, stoic and undaunted as the apex and policy court of the nation. The orchestrated attempt by politicians to review Your Lordships’ decision in Zamfara, Imo and Bayelsa is a knee-jerk reaction propelled by desperation and tomfoolery. It is quite sad and unfortunate that this is the second attempt to review the Zamfara decision. We understand that on July 22, 2019, Your Lordships struck out the application for review filed by APC and its candidates in Zamfara. Why will a third application for review be filed again over the Zamfara decision?

The Imo judgment is significant because it installed as governor the candidate of APC who came 4th in the results purportedly declared by INEC. However, the appeal before Your Lordships revealed to Nigerians and the world at large that 388 polling units results were unlawfully excluded and suppressed by INEC in a bid to declare PDP and its candidate winner of the election. Your Lordships dutifully collated these 388 polling units results and rightfully returned the APC and Senator Hope Uzodimma as winner of the election. Since then, all hell has broken loose.