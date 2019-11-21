Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Adeniyi Onigbanjo of the Lagos State High Court, Igbosere has dismissed a suit filed Olakunle Karimu challenging alleged violation of his fundamental rights by his former employer.

In dismissing the suit, the court held that there is “no merit in the applicant’s claims against the respondent because he had no evidence to support the claims.

Karimu had alleged that his former employer, Oluyomi Olawore, ordered a police assault on him and demanded N13 million as compensation.

He claimed his former employer sponsored police brutality against him over the opening of a crossed cheque meant to serve as his severance package. The video of the incident went viral last year.