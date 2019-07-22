Godwin Tsa, Abuja

An Abuja Chief Magistrates Court has shifted the trial of Senator Elisha Abbo who was arraigned before it for allegedly assaulting a nursing woman to August 20, 2019.

The senator was docked on a two-count of criminal assault by police authorities.

The police said the offence which borders on criminal force and assault, is contrary to section 263 and 264 of the penal code.

He was however granted bail by Magistrate Abdullahi Ilellah in the sum of N5 million with two sureties having a verifiable address within the Federal Capital Territory, after he entered a plea of not guilty.

The magistrate also ordered the prosecution counsel, to supply the defendant’s counsel with all the materials he intends to rely on to defend his client.

When the matter came up today, the prosecution counsel, James Idachaba, informed the court that Abbo was arraigned on July 8, based on preliminary investigation.

Idachaba told the court that he received the case file late and the video that had gone viral was an electronically generated video which needed to be properly investigated.

Accordingly, he prayed the court to grant him an adjournment to complete investigation in the matter and to enable him to serve the defendant counsel all the materials he intends to rely on.

The police lawyer cited Sections 350 (2) of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act 2015, adding that it is mandatory for the prosecution to serve the defendant counsel with all the proof of evidence before a trial commence.

He prayed the court to grant him date to open his case against the defendant and to enable him to comply with the Order 350(2) of ACJA 2015.

Mr Adegbite Adeniyi, counsel to the Senator Abbo did not oppose the oral application made by the prosecution counsel.

Adeniyi prayed the prosecution to serve him with all the evidence which he intends to rely on before the adjourned date.