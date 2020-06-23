The leader of the group, Comrade Omobude Agho in a press statement entitled “The CDA activities of Etinosa Ighodaro, the youth leader of Iyowa Community and the adoption and brutalization of an activist and three others”, said Iguikhimwin community had written a petition to them (EDOCSO) as human rights activists over a lingering boundary dispute with the said community for their peaceful intervention.

He said in their determination to broker peace with both warring communities, they sent one of their members, Mr. Aimuamwonsa Igbinomwanhia and three others persons from the Iguikhimwin community but unfortunately, the delegates were beaten up while the human rights activist was adopted and whisked away by some unknown men whom they alleged shot sporadically into the air.

Agho said their member miraculously escaped from the hands of his adopters but his health condition has deteriorated drastically due to the severe injury he sustained from them.

Agho further said he is highly disturbed that the community leader has gone ahead to allegedly reawaken the proscribed Community Development Association (CDA) by the Oba of Benin.

Agho however pleaded with the Benin monarch to call Etinosa Ighodaro to order.

“That our Royal Father, Oba of Benin should interrogate the activities of Etinosa Ighodaro, the youth leader of Iyowa Community and possibly strip him of the office which has now become a subject of abuse.

“That Ighodaro should be prevailed upon by our Royal Father, the Oba of Benin Kingdom, to allow the proper constitution of a community leadership which has Odionwere and elder’s council”, he pleaded.

When contacted, the community youth leader, Mr. Etinosa Ighodaro said he was not responsible for the abduction of the human rights activist as he never kidnapped anyone.

He also said that he had earlier written a petition to the police force headquarters in Abuja on the said matter but conincidentally on that fateful day, the human rights activist and three others came to the community, the police was in the community.