Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has described as unfounded social media reports that he suspended his planned medical check-up in Germany because of what happened to Sen. Ike Ekweremadu.

Kalu disclosed this in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja.

Former deputy senate president, Ekweremadu, was physically assaulted in Germany at the weekend by some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Ekweremadu was invited as a speaker/special guest of honour at the second Annual Igbo Cultural Festival in Nuremberg, Germany.

Kalu said, since the Senate commenced its recess, he has been in his country home, interacting with his constituents.

“I have been in my country home interacting with the people and settling disputes. The news that I suspended my planned medical check-up in Germany is not true.

“I was invited by an Igbo group in Spain to attend their function, I could not go because of the interaction with my constituents.’’

Kalu had described the action of the IPOB members as uncivilised, unacceptable and barbaric.

The former Abia State governor urged Igbo people to respect their leaders at all levels. He noted that the only way the South-East zone could be prosperous was by embracing dialogue, peace and unity.

Kalu also urged the Embassy of Nigeria in Germany, the German Government and appropriate authorities to bring the perpetrators of the ugly incident last weekend to book.

Meanwhile, the member of the Abia State House of Assembly representing Bende North Constituency, Chijioke Chukwu, has also described reports that Sen. Kalu cancelled a purported trip to Germany, in view of the recent attack on Ekweramadu as fake and misleading.

Describing the Chief Whip of the Senate as a courageous and responsible leader, Chukwu expressed appreciation to the senator for facilitating the repair of roads and remediation of erosion sites in various locations in Abia North Senatorial district.

He condemned the faceless people using Facebook and other social media platforms to spread falsehood and malign the image of Kalu, stressing that the former governor has performed credibly thus far in the ninth Senate.

While acknowledging the selflessness and patriotism of Kalu, Chukwu expressed appreciation to the former governor for attending August meetings in various communities in his constituency.

Speaking to a cross-section of journalists after a meeting with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ugwueke, the legislator applauded the inteest-free loan to petty traders and marketwomen by the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation.

He said, “Kalu had no plan to travel to Germany. Hence, the news is fake and misleading. The former governor, since the National Assembly went on recess, has been with his constituents in Abia North Senatorial District, on a thank-you tour of the wards and local government areas.

“He also used the opportunity to give zero-interest loan to more artisans, traders, marketwomen and co-operative societies across the five local government areas of Abia North Senatorial District.”