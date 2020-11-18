Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has expressed rude shock and condemned the assault meted on officers of the FCT Department of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) by some men of the NSCDC in a staff bus along Kugbo – Nyanya road, Abuja.

He expressed disappointment at the unprofessional conduct of those involved in the alleged assault on the traffic officers (VIO) while on legitimate duty, describing the action as barbaric, highly condemnable and ethically unacceptable by the Corps.

In a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja, spokesman Emmanuel Okeh (DCC) said the CG assured that the Corps will not condone any form of indiscipline, abuse of power or brutality against any citizen of this country, no matter how small or big and to this end, has ordered an immediate withdrawal of the staff bus from the route of the incident.

He has also, set up machinery for a full-scale investigation into the matter and recommend an immediate suspension of those found culpable in the matter.

While expressing regret over the incident, Gana seized the opportunity to appeal for calm and assured the Management of FCT Department of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) of prompt punitive action against any erring Officer, noting that the Corps holds the mantra of inter-agency collaboration and synergy very seriously and therefore, will not sweep any act of impunity or indiscipline under the carpet.

The CG warned Corps personnel to desist from any unwholesome practice or behaviour that could rubbish their integrity and tarnish the image of the Corps, reiterating that, anyone found guilty shall face the wrath of the law.