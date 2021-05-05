From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, issued a two-week period to the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Mr. Danladi Umar, to defend a petition against him being investigated by the upper legislative chamber.

A security guard, Clement Sagwak, had through his counsel, Timzing Ramnap, petitioned the Senate, wherein he accused Umar of assaulting him.

Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, laid the petition before the Senate on April 29, 2021.

Umar, who appeared before the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, asked the panel to give him one week to study the detailed petition which was served on him at the session, to enable him respond appropriately.

Chairman of the Committee, Ayo Akinyelure, said the committee resolved to give Umar two weeks, that is till Tuesday, May 18, 2021, to reappear before the committee.

He said even though the Senate would proceed on a two-week break tomorrow, the Committee was prepared to reconvene during the break to hear the respondent, Umar.

Sagwak, 22, and an employee of Jul Reliable Guards Services Limited told the Senate in his petition that he was attacked by Umar.

He said he was assaulted by Umar and a policeman attached to him after he informed him (Umar) that his car was not properly parked.

He said the CCT boss slapped him several times and forced him to kneel down in the presence of everybody, while undergoing his lawful activities.