Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Assemblies of God Church International, announced, on Wednesday, that it has concluded plans to create a new District with the name ‘Abuja Central District’, to complement the efforts of the existing Districts in Abuja and beyond in spreading the Gospel of Jesus.

The Church leaders were optimistic that the creation of the new Abuja Central District located at Gwarinpa, Abuja, will help in the growth of the church, and also bring the church closer to its members.

Secretary of the Church, Etim Asuquo, who disclosed the information, in a statement, noted that the move became necessary due to rapid human and infrastructural growth being experienced in Abuja, and the need for proper coordination of the activities of the church.

He further disclosed that the General Supreintendent of the Church, Rev. Paul Emeka, alongside members of the General Council have confirmed their availability for the inauguration service scheduled for Sunday.

He, however, expressed gratitude to God and the leadership of the church for such opportunity for continuous spread the Gospel of Jesus and expansion of the Kingdom of God.

He said that the “Inauguration Service” which will be conducted by the General Supritendent of the church, alongside General Council members on Sunday is part of the activities of the church to bolster its stand on the gospel.

In addition to that, he expressed optimism that the new district will also help in the establishment of more new churches within its jurisdiction to help in the spread of gospel of Jesus Christ.

He added: “We, at Assemblies of God church are passionate about evangelism and spreading the Gospel of Christ. We will continue to do whatever that is necessary to bring the Gospel of Jesus closer to the people.”