From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Assemblies of God Church Nigeria has elected a new General Superintendent (GS), who will take over from Pastor Ejikeme Ejim who retires next month.

The new General Superintendent is Dr. Abel Amadi.

Amadi is the Owerri District Superintendent of the Church.

He defeated the current General Secretary of the church, Akpan Amaowoh, to emerge the new national leader of the church.

The election took place on Thursday at Evangel University campus at Okpoto in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi state during the 37th general council meeting of the church.

He scored 2911 votes to defeat his rival who polled 2211 votes.

Details later.