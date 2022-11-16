From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The first civilian governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Sam Egwu, has lauded the retiring General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church Nigeria, Pastor Ejikeme Ejim, and the General Treasurer of the church, Dr Vincent Alaje.

Pastor Ejikeme and Dr Vincent Alaje will retire in December 2022 after spending 44 years in the church.

Egwu who is currently representing Ebonyi North in the Nigeria Senate described the retiring Assemblies of God Council officers as great men of God who served the church and humanity with humility, dedication and fear of God.

The former governor spoke at Evangel University Campus, Okpoto in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi state, during the 37th General Council Meeting of the church.

Egwu, who was the chairman of the event, noted that the church had been very lucky in terms of electing selfless leaders, and stressed that the retiring council officers made commendable contributions to the progress of the church and society in general.

He said, “If you look at the two retiring generals you will agree with me that of a truth God has been with us(Assemblies of God). I want to thank God for the life of our generals who are retiring today because they discharged the duties of their offices with humility, selflessness and fear of God. Today, we are here to celebrate them, and to pray God to continue to be with them as they retire after a glorious time with the church.”

In his speech, the General Secretary of Assemblies of God Church Nigeria, Godwin Akpan, said the send-off ceremony was an epoch-making event in the history of the church, adding that but for the constitutional provisions of the church, the two retiring officers would have been handed another term in office because of their quality leadership.

“Interestingly, the two retiring General Council Officers, by Divine arrangement or coincidence, have several beautiful things in common. These are: their month of birth being November 1952, call and entry into the ministry the same year, 1979; they attended the same Bible School and graduated the same day in 1981; they attended the same Higher Institutions. NAST and ETS. became General Council Officers and are retiring the same day. Wow!

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the Assemblies of God Nigeria enjoyed good leadership and made monumental achievements during their epoch-making tenure. Their administration witnessed the completion of the National Secretariat Annex at Independence Layout, Enugu, the landscaping of the courtyard, as well as the erection of new hostels in Evangel Camp and the roofing of the former Easter Retreat hotel at Independence Layout, Enugu. among other landmark achievements.

“Their administrative prowess can only be equated with that of the late Papa Osueke which witnessed convivial. peaceful and result-oriented sittings of the Executive Committee, Board of Administration, and other meetings, devoid of tension, animosity and rancour. It was absolutely characterised by integrity. astuteness, fairness, equity and justice, human limitations notwithstanding.

“Their efforts at stabilising, bringing revival and building a Rapture-conscious Church can never be forgotten. It was an administration characterised by an emphasis on integrity which should be the identity of all believers. If not for the supremacy of the Constitution of the Church, we would have loved them to continue to serve in their respective positions.”