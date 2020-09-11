Assemblies of God International Worship Centre yesterday said it has concluded arrangements to create Abuja Central District from the existing Abuja District.

Secretary of the church, Etim Asuquo, who stated this in a chat with journalists in Abuja said the event would be conducted by the General Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria, Rev. Paul Emeka, and Executive Committee Members of the General Council of the Church who would be coming from Enugu State for the event on Sunday.

Asuquo said the creation of the new district would also help in the growth of the church.

“This will also help in the establishment of more churches, to help spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. We are passionate about evangelism and spreading the gospel of Christ. We will continue to do what is necessary to bring the gospel closer to the people,” he said.