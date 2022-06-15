From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State House of Assembly, Wednesday, gave approval to the Kano State Government to secure a N10 billion loan facility.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the House, Uba Abdullahi, said the lfacility would enable the administration to develop an optic cyber as well as install CCTV in strategic locations in the metropolis, including at the headquarters of five Emirates council’s in the state.

While saying that the letter from the srate government was transmitted to the House and read on the floor of the house. the statement adddd that the ultimate goal of the facility was to boost thesecurity situation in the state.

The statement further disclosed that the assembly has ordered the immediate discontinuation of the erection at fence around the Infectious Diseases Hospital,I.D.H. situated on France Riad in Fagge Local Government Area,.

it subsequently directed its committees on Health, Environment and Land to pay a working visit to the hospital and to report their findings to the House by next week.

The position of the House followed a motion of matters of urgent public interest presented by Member representing Fagge Constituency,. Tukur Muhd, which drew the attention of the House to the ongoing construction of corner shops around the disease Hospital