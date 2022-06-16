From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano House of Assembly, yesterday, gave approval to the State Government to secure a N10 billion loan facility.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the House, Uba Abdullahi, said the facility would enable the administration to develop an optic cyber as well as install CCTV in strategic locations in the metropolis, including at the headquarters of five Emirates’ councils in the state.

While saying the letter from the state government was transmitted to the House and read on the floor of the house, the statement added that the ultimate goal of the facility was to boost the security situation in the state.

The statement further disclosed the Assembly has ordered the immediate discontinuation of perimeter fence around the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) situated on France Road in Fagge Local Government Area.

It subsequently directed its committees on Health, Environment and Land to pay a working visit to the hospital and to report their findings to the House by next week.

The position of the House followed a motion of matters of urgent public interest presented by member representing Fagge constituency, Tukur Muhd, which drew the attention of the House to the ongoing construction of corner shops around the hospital.

