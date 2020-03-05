Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State House of Assembly has approved a request of N2.9 billion loan for Governor Douye Diri.

Diri had requested the loan in a message to the House to enable the government purchase operational vehicles for the governor, deputy governor and other top government functionaries.

The approval of the loan followed a motion moved by the House Leader, Monday Buluo- Obolo, urging the House to grant the request as it would ensure the smooth running of government.

According to him, the proposed loan facility has a repayment plan of 36 months and it would not affect other projects of the government.

Buluo-Obolo motion was unanimous supported by other lawmakers and Speaker Abraham Ingobere said the House would convene the approval of the loan request to the governor.