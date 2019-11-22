Sunday Ani

The Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, gave approval to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to collect a loan of N250 billion for the execution of capital projects of in the state.

Following the development, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, directed the Clerk of the House, Azeez Sani to communicate the approval to the governor.

Submitting report of the Committee on Finance, Chairman of the committee, Hon. Rotimi Olowo stated that approval for the loan was granted in order to bridge the huge infrastructural gap in the state.