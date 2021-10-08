From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State House of Assembly members have asked Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami to withdraw his threat to impose a state of emergency, on the State, ahead of the November 6, governorship poll, within 24 hours or they could be compelled to call for his resignation.

The lawmakers were reacting to a statement credited to AGF Malami, on October 5, saying that Federal Government might be forced to impose a `State of Emergency on Anambra’ to ensure peaceful elections in the state.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Dr Nnamdi Okafor, representing Awka South 1, in the Assembly.

In his motion under Matters of Urgent Public Importance the members observed that the AGF had failed in his duties to defend the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

Okafor, who is the Majority Leader of the House, said that the insecurity situation in Anambra, compared to some other states, did not warrant such a consideration.

“The violence and killings in the state in the past weeks are condemnable, but they are nothing compared to what has been happening in Borno, Kaduna, Jos, Niger, Kebbi and Katsina states.

“These states have not been threatened with a State of Emergency declaration. As representatives of the people, we reject such a threat; we are saying that Anambra does not deserve such.

“The AGF should call for investigation into the causes of insecurity, being experienced in Anambra and take action to prosecute the perpetrators of the violence, rather than issuing threats.’’

A lawmaker Dr Pete Ibida, (APGA-Njikoka ll) said that the position taken by the AGF was provocative as it had created fears, panic and tension among residents in the state.

“I believe that what is happening is an attempt to blackmail and down play all the efforts of Governor Willie Obiano in terms of assuring security because he has done well in that area over the past seven years.’’

Another lawmaker, Mr Onyebuchi Offor, (APC-Ekwusigo) urged President Muhammadu Buhari, as the Chief Security Officer of the country, to intervene and direct security agencies to secure the state.

Also Mr Somtochukwu Udeze, (APGA-Ogbaru ll) State Constituency urged Governor Obiano to re-strategise in the area of security and ensure security of life and property in the state.

The Speaker, Mr Uche Okafor, in his resolution urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reinforce the police and security protection for the safety of the people in the state.