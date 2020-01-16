Ibrahim Bello

Kebbi State House of Assembly, yesterday confirmed the 16 commissioner nominees sent to it by the state governor, Atiku Bagudu.

The confirmation followed their screening at the assembly complex, in Birnin Kebbi.

Earlier, before their screening, Alhaji Faruk Aliyu, the House leader, said that, in pursuant to Section 192 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) , the governor has power to appoint commissioners to assist him.

“The confirmation of the persons would enable the governor to proceed with the formal processes of their respective appointment as commissioners,” Aliyu said.

The Speaker, Alhaji Abdulmumeen Kamba, said that the purpose of the screening was to legitimise the nominees’ appointments as enshrined in the constitution.

Bagudu had Wedensday last week, submitted a list of 16 commissioner nominees to the house for confirmation. The nominees were, – Hajiya Ramatu Gulma, Alhaji Ibrahim Augie, Alhaji Nuradeen Kangiwa, Alhaji Kaliel Gidado, Hajiya Rakiya Ayuba and Alhaji Mamuda Warra.Others are- Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa, Alhaji Aminu Karaye, Alhaji Magawata Aliero, Alhaji Hassan Shalla, Dr Umar Kalgo, Prof. Umar Bunza, Alhaji Cika Ladan,Alhaji Attahiru Maccido, Alhaji Jafaru Muhammad and Alhaji Abdullahi Magoro.