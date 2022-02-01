The Sokoto State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal two Commissioner nominees as members of the state Executive Council.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Malami Basakkwace (PDP- Sokoto South 11) for the screening the nominees at the Committee of the Whole.

Presenting the motion, Basakkwace said that the screening was in line with the provision of section 192 (1-5) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“This is as Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, has submitted the names of Mr Dahiru Yabo and Mr Akibu Dalhatu as nominees to be screened and confirmed as Commissioners and members of the state Executive Council.

“Their nomination is due to the existence of vacancies in the state Executive Council which is, enshrined in the Public Service Rules and Regulations as well as other processes required by the law pertaining to such appointments,” he said.

The lawmaker added that the nominees were persons of proven integrity who had served the state and the nation in various capacities.

“If appointed, they will assist the governor in the discharge of his statutory responsibilities,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmakers thereafter cleared the nominees after screening them at the Committee of the Whole, presided over by Deputy Speaker Abubakar Magaji. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .