Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Anambra State House of Assembly has pledged to intervene in the plight of the non-teaching staff of the State owned Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) where no fewer than 10 retirees had reportedly died awaiting payment of their pension.

The House promised to intervene in the matter when the university workers who are members of National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) under the Joint Action Committee of Trade Unions (JAC), visited the Assembly complex on a peaceful protest.

The non-teaching staff had in their Bulletin No.2 claimed that the university owed them over N4.6 billion and gave the school authorities August 14 deadline to meet their demands or face an indefinite industrial action.

Addressing the representative of the Speaker and the Chairman, House Committee on Public Petitions, Emeka Aforka and other members present, the JAC leader said: “Some of our members have died while waiting for payment of their pension. About 10 of them that we know have died. On a daily basis, you see our retired members who come to the university gate to beg for money, and we feel pained about their plight.