Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State House of Assembly, yesterday, moved its sitting venue to the old legislative chambers in Government House, Benin.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai.

“Following the ongoing fumigation exercise, repairs/renovation, including the lighting system as well as the computerisation project of the chambers and adjoining offices of the Edo State House of Assembly, the leadership of the House has decided that its plenary shall resume on June 29 at 10.00am at the Old Legislative Chambers at Dennis Osadebey Avenue, G.R.A, Benin, pending the completion of these projects.

“Therefore, all correspondence should be channelled to the aforementioned address until further notice.

“The entire staff of the Assembly and the public should take note,” the clerk said in the statement.