The Delta House of Assembly on Thursday passed the State Customary Court Amendment Bill.

This followed the consideration of a report of the House Committee on Rules, Business, legal and Judicial Matters and the Special Committee on bills during plenary in Asaba.

Addressing the House after the passage of the Bill, the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, said the Bill would help to reorganise the structure of Customary Court management in the state.

“At the Committee of whole, the bill was considered clause by clause, section by section.

”I congratulate all of us. This bill will no doubt reorganise the structure of customary courts in Delta State ,as well as examine the development of legislature,” he said.

Consequently, the Majority Leader, Mr Tim Owhefere moved for a motion for the third reading and passage of the bill.

The motion which was seconded by member representing Warri South West, Mr Emomotimi Guwor was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers.(NAN)