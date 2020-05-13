The Delta House of Assembly has passed the state Internal Revenue Service Bill.

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Joint Committee on Special Bills and Public Account during plenary on Wednesday in Asaba.

Presenting the report the Chairman Mr Tim Owhefere said the committee met with relevant stakeholders during the assignment in order to ensure that a good bill was passed.

”Throughout the duration of the committee sessions, the bill was carefully scrutinised clause by clause from its long title to the last part,” he said.

Owhefere, who is also the Majority Leader of the House, said that though there was an existing law regarding revenue generation in the state, there was need to enact a new law that would help to put the revenue practice of the state in line with global practices.

” The bill is timely, especially at this crucial time when the price of crude oil has drastically dropped.

“In order to survive the present economic situation of the country, there is need to build the state’s revenue base by establishing a viable internal revenue service board.

‘The bill when passed into law, will give legal backing for the board to have full autonomy over its operations.

‘The board will have a complete oversight of everything that has to do with the payment of taxes, levies among others.This law when passed will help to push the people of the state to willingly pay their taxes,” he said.

Owhefere, however, moved a motion to suspend Order 12, Rules 77, 78 and 79 of the state assembly to enable the house take the third reading and passage of the bill.

The motion, which was unanimously adopted by the House when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, was seconded by Mr Emmanuel Sinebe, representing Patani Constituency.(NAN)