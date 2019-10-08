The Niger House of Assembly has passed a resolution summoning the Commissioner of Police over the spate of armed robbery attacks in Minna and other parts of the state.

The House passed the resolution following a motion moved under matters of urgent public importance by Malik Madaki, member representing Bosso constituency.

“In recent times, Minna and its environs have witnessed series of armed robbery attacks.

“Two months back at the State Secretariat main entrance, a gang of armed men robbed an accountant in the office of the Head of Service and carted away N10 million while he was returning from the bank.

“A businessman was also robbed by another gang of suspected gunmen at Kure Market and they carted away the sum of N4 million, while returning from bank.

“Another robbery incident occurred at Sharia Court, Minna where a gang traced and broke a vehicle in the premises belonging to a registrar of the court and carted away N3 million.

“Another staff of the judiciary who was coming from the bank was trailed to Kpakungu Roundabout and the suspected gunmen fired shots into the air and forcefully collected the sum of N7 million before zooming off in their vehicle,” Madaki said.

He urged the executive arm to live up to its primary responsibility of protection of lives and property of citizens.

The House, thereafter, unanimously resolved to summon the state police boss to appear before it at its executive session on Thursday, for discussion over the state of security in the state. (NAN)