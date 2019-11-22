Sunday Ani

The Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, suspended Ifako/Ijaiye Local Government Chairman, Apostle Oloruntoba Oke for misappropriating N350 million granted in 2012 to fund five projects.

The House equally ordered for the redeployment of the council treasurer, engineer and manager.

Consequently, the House directed the Vice Chairman, Mr. Akambi Usman Hamzat to immediately to take over the affairs of the local government.

The House action was sequel to its resolution after the report of the five-man ad-hoc committee that investigated the activities of the local government.

Hon. Abiodun Tobun lamented that some of the local governments are working against the law, adding the local governments should do something tangible to make live meaningful for the people.

He supported the suspension, which according to him, would serve as deterrent to others who may also be planning to misappropriate fund allocated to carry out projects for the masses.

Hon Bisi Yusuf pointed out that the secretariat, the cardinal project, for which the loan was collected was in a bad state.

He faulted the Ministry of Local Government and the Local Government Service Commission for their failure to monitor projects at the local government levels, adding that the funds were misappropriated due to negligence of the agencies.

In his remarks, the Majority Leader, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade, commended the residents, who summoned to petition the House on the activities of the Chairman.