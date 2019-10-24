The Sokoto state House of Assembly has urged the State Government to reconstruct the 23km road linking villages in Kware Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Alhaji Mahmud Abdullahi (PDP- Kware) and seconded by Alhaji Aminu Almustapha (PDP- Sabon Birni North) at Thursday’s plenary in Sokoto.

Speaking on the motion, Abdullahi stressed the need for government to take urgent steps towards reconstructing the road.

“The cardinal objective of every government is to provide social amenities to the people.

“This means provision of dividends of democracy, which include having access to good roads for the betterment of the people, hence the need for the reconstruction of the 23km link road,” he said.

He added that the people of the area were predominantly farmers who fully engage in farming activities throughout the year.

“It is expedient and desirable for the government to provide succour to the community to enable the people to carry their produce for processing and sale, which will contribute sufficiently to the state economic development,” he said.

The lawmakers unanimously accepted the motion in a voice vote presided over by Speaker Alhaji Mohammad Achida.

In another development, a bill for a law to amend the House of Assembly Service Commission law 2015 by Alhaji Malami Ahmed (PDP- Sokoto South II), past first reading on the floor of the house. (NAN)