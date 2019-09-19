The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Thursday urged the State Government to upgrade the Kasuwar Kanawa Model School in Sokoto South Local Government Area (LGA), of the state to a junior secondary school.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Alhaji Mustapha Abdullahi (APC- Sokoto South I) and seconded by Alhaji Habibu Modachi (PDP- Isa), at plenary.

Abdullahi said that the action would help to improve school enrolment especially among the girl child in the area.

“This is in view of the fact that the present administration has placed high priority in uplifting the standard of education at all levels of learning.

“However, considering the rate at which our schools are over being over populated and the need to encourage the enrolment of pupils to school especially the girl child.

“Upgrading the school will help bring education closer to people especially considering the fact that the Kasuwar Kanawa Model School has a well established structure,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a number of lawmakers who contributed in the debate spoke in favour of the motion.

The Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Achida, put the motion to a voice vote and it was unanimously adopted. (NAN)