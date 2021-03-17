From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

ENUGU State House of Assembly, yesterday, stepped down the proposed Gubernatorial Life Pension Bill as massive protests rocked the town.

Leader of the House, Chief Ikechukwu Ezugwu, who moved a motion for the bill to be stepped down sited public outcry against the bill as reason for his action.

Meanwhile, protesters led by the Executive Director, South Saharan Social Development Organization, Dr Stanley Ilechukwu, had flooded the Assembly complex demanding that the bill be discarded in its entirety.

Ilechukwu described the bill as “a needlessly exorbitant gift for already well compensated service to government”, pointing out that the state needed to channel its resources towards provision of potable water and other amenities which were lacking in the state.

While stepping down the bill, Chief Ezugwu said that it was not out of place but there was need for members of the assembly to listen to their constituents.