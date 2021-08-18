From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have described the PIA as proof of the party’s commitment to the restructuring of Nigeria’s economy through democratic process.

In a statement by its chairman, Abubakar Bagudu, the forum said: “The new PIA present a convincing credential of the commitment of our party, the APC to restructure the Nigerian economy through democratic process in line with provisions of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended.

“Inspired by our leader, President Buhari, we are confident that democratic engagements based on strategic considerations of legislative proposals in the National Assembly to make or review existing laws, the Nigerian economy will be fully restructured.

“Even critics of our party, and our governments cannot ignore the fact that the coming into law of the Petroleum Industry Act is an important democratic milestone. It signposts the commitment of our party and our government to develop the oil and gas sector and resolve all the challenges associated with the operations of the sector..”