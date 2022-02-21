From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has reacted to Tuesday’s planned “national day of protest” by 26 civil society organisations (CSOs) to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the electoral act amendment bill into law, describing it as a way to cause civil disorder and muddy the waters.

This is even as it said Buhari having received the amended Bill on January 31, 2022, has till March 1st to assent to the bill as prescribed by the constitution.

In a statement, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, he said the CSOs were ignorant of Constitutional requirements, which include the fact that the President has a window of 30 days within which to sign the Bill into law.

The statement read: “Some interest groups are cashing in on what they consider a delay in the signing of the Electoral Bill into law by the President to foment civil disorder and muddy the waters.

“One can just pity their ignorance of Constitutional requirements, as the President has a window of 30 days within which to sign the Bill, or decline assent, after it had been transmitted to him by the National Assembly.

“It is on record that the amended Bill was sent to the Presidency on January 31, 2022, which means that the Executive could do due diligence on it till March 1, as prescribed by the Constitution.

“A proposed legislation that has to do with the electoral fortunes of the country needs to be thoroughly scrutinized, and be made as near-perfect as possible.

“Those playing cheap politics with it are, therefore, encouraged to hold their peace, knowing that the right thing will be done within the lawful time.”