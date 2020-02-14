The Coalition for Good Governance and Justice (CGGJ) has faulted the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mattew Hassan Kukah over President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged failure to publicly declare his assets.

The group, in a statement signed by Emmanuel Umohinyang, said such weighty allegation coming from a man of Kukah’s stature was most uncharitable.

It said this was in view of the fact that at no time did the president make much a statement.

The group, however, said the Cleric’s accusations would not deter the President form his avowed commitment to delivering a stronger, better and prosperous Nigeria.

The statement reads “Most of those who read or listened to the statement credited, Bishop Mattew Hassan Kukah on public declaration of assets by President Muhammadu Buhari would definitely be wondering where he got his facts from.

“For a man who holds such a high office, one would have expected him to check his facts before going public on sensitive issues.

“How can Bishop Kukah claim that President Buhari promised to publicly declare his assets, when the old man never said so?

“This is falsehood from the pulpit and it is most regrettable that a man of God would publicly accuse a fellow citizen of something he never promised to do, even before the entire world, without proof. It is sickening that he even made statement like “Nigeria was not worth dying for, at a time patriotic Nigerians are daily puting their lives on the line, at the risk of losing such. This is most uncharitable and has very serious implications for us as a nation, especially coming a man like Kukah.”