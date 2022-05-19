Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Prof. Muhammed Isah has said compliance with assets declaration and code of conduct for public officers is compulsory, not optional.

He stated this, yesterday, in Abuja at a two-day workshop organised for staff of the Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC).

The workshop focused on strict compliance with assets declaration and code of conduct for public officers.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Isah, presented by the Director, Education and Advocacy Services at the Bureau, Zephaniah Bulus, said it was important for public officers to abide with a high standard of morality in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“The essence of this workshop is to keep public officers abreast of their responsibilities and to show them practical guide on how to fill their assets declaration forms. We are taking them on ethics and prosecution and it is important for public officers to conform to the ethics and laws of the land. The codes, which are set of moral principles helps to regulate the conduct of public officers, from the President to the lowest officer in the public service. There are so many things public officers take for granted without them knowing that they are breaking the law. So we are using this avenue to educate them on what is expected of them,” he said.