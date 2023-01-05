By Emma Emeozor

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Garki, yesterday, void the allegations of false asset declaration against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Mahmood Yakubu.

The Court also barred security agencies: the Department of State Services (DSS), Police and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) from investigating Yakubu over his valid assets declaration.

In her judgment, Justice M. A. Hassan found that the declaration of assets by Yakubu was lawful, valid and in compliance with the law and that he cannot be investigated by any of the security agencies listed by the plaintiff to probe him.

The judge declined to grant any of the 14 prayers of the plaintiff, declaring that Yakubu cannot be removed from office over trump up allegations of false asset declaration. The judge, therefore, dismissed the claims of the petitioner.

Recall that at the time the suit was filed in court, its critics had cried foul, saying it was a plot to aimed at giving the INEC chairman the boot and the 2023 general postponed indefinitely.

In the Originating Summons marked FCT/HC/GAR/CV/47/2022 by Somadina Uzoabaka against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Yakubu, the plaintiff sought, among other reliefs, an order of mandatory injunction directing and compelling the INEC Chairman to recuse, excuse and exclude himself and or step down as the Chairman of INEC pending the investigation and consideration of the various allegations against him by the various law enforcement agencies.

The plaintiff also sought an order of court stopping Yakubu from holding or assuming any public office for a period of 10 years. But Yakubu had in his response to the allegations, made available to the court several exhibits to prove the sources of money he use to purchase the properties which the plaintiff alleged were illegally acquired. He insisted that his asset declarations were validly done.