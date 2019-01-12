Asset declaration: FG files criminal charges against CJN, arraigns him Monday

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal government has filed criminal charges against the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Samuel Onnoghen bordering on alleged non- declaration of assets in breach of the provision of the Code of Conduct Bureau Act.

Already, the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has confirmed that the CJN will be arraigned on Monday.

Justice Onnoghen is also being accused of maintaining domiciliary accounts in US Dollars, British Pound Sterling and Euros, which is allegedly contrary to relevant laws of the federation guiding public office holders.

He has been asked to immediately vacate his exalted office as head of the nation’s judiciary over alleged sundry asset declaration issues.