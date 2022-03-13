From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Justice Evelyn Maha of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court has held that Brig. General Jafaru Mohammed is not standing trial before her court in respect of alleged money laundering forfeiture case brought against three companies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge made the made the pronouncement while ordering the forfeiture of 28 properties linked to Marhaba Event Place Limited, Aflac Plastics Limited, and Atlasfield Integrated Limited

The EFCC had in an ex parte application marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 468/2022, dated May 13, 2020, applied for an interim forfeiture of the properties for allegedly being proceeds of unlawful act

Justice Nkeonye Maha stated in her rulling that:

“From the records before me, I find that the respondent(that is the (EFCC) filed an exparte application, alleging that one General Aminu Kano (Retd) and his proxies/associates acquired some assets and properties situated in different parts of Nigeria and that those properties are proceeds of unlawful activity.

“I observed that the name of Gen. Jafaru Mohammed was never mentioned in the originating ex parte application. The respondent did not rebut this fact.”

The judge said the EFCC only mentioned Gen. Jafaru in its exhibit only in the counter affidavit to the respondent.

The affected parties have since appealed the judgement of the high court and filed a stay of execution dated February 28, 2022.

It is noteworthy that the companies are not only owned by Brig. Gen. Aminun-Kano Maude but with two other partners who are respected business moguls from both Kano and Nasarawa.