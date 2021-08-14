From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has appealed the judgment of Owerri High Court, which on Monday granted the state government powers to impound his properties and that of his family members.

The presiding judge, Fred Njemanze had on Monday granted an absolute forfeiture of the Okorocha’s assets in the state to the Imo State government.

In his appeal, Senator Okorocha asked the appellant court to set aside the entire decision of the lower court, as well as an order dismissing the suit No: How/191/2021 in its entirety.

In a motion of Appeal, suit no How/191/2021, between Mrs. Nkechi Rochas Okorocha, the incorporated Trustees of Rochas Foundation,

Senator Rochas Anayo Okorocha versus the Attorney General of Imo State, contended that the trial court erred in law when it entered final judgment in a the suit when parties had neither been heard nor allowed to file and adopt various processes to show cause why the order of interim forfeiture should be set aside.

The led counsel to Senator Okorocha, A .O Maduabuchi (SAN), said: “ The trial court was obviously in error when it made an order of absolute and permanent forfeiture of appellants’ properties when there was no such application for final forfeiture before the court and nobody sought any such relief from the court.

Maduabuchi further stated that the respondent as applicant in the suit before the trial court had sought for an order of interim forfeiture of the following properties : Eastern Palm University ,Ogboko, Imo State; Royal Spring Palm Hotels and Apartments ,Akachi Road ,Owerri; Imo State Broadcasting Corporation Staff Quarters ,Orji, illegally acquired for the purpose of Rochas Okorocha Foundation College; Magistrate Quarters Orlu Road/Co- operative office /Girls Guide, illegally converted to private use including, Market Square ,Kilinanjora; and all properties contained at pages 226 to 272 of the government White Paper.