By Peter Anosike

Prominent Orlu leaders have thrown their weight behind Imo State government’s decision to recover from Senator Rochas Okorocha properties he allegedely acquired illegally.

According to them, the effort by the present administration to recover the property belonging to the state is a right step in the right direction, noting that never in the history of Nigeria had public property been recklessly misappropriated as Okorocha did during his tenure.

Commenting on the development, Prince Nixon Okwara maintained that all men of goodwill should support the move by the Imo State government.

He said Okorocha’s recklessness and abuse of office was unequal, assuring of his support for the move to recall him from the Senate.

He further lamented that since Okorocha emerged as the Senator representing Imo West, he had abdicated his responsibility for other frivolous things.

Similarly, a prince of Ekwe Kingdom in Orlu zone, Owelle Philips Anyakudo, noted that when Okorocha was the governor, he turned himself into King Ahab. Anyakudo who was the general secretary of Orlu Constituent Assembly, the umbrella body of old Orlu indigenes, appealed to Governor Uzodinma to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the effort to recover looted assets.