From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Chairman and Chief Executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Muhamed Marwa (retd), has urged Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies in Africa to confiscate the assets of drug cartels.

He posited that this will weaken criminal narcotic networks in the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking on the continent.

Marwa gave the charge while presenting Nigeria’s position at the virtual extraordinary session of Heads of NDLEAs, yesterday, in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued by the NDLEA’s spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi.

Marwa, shared experiences and best practices in efforts to address and counter the drug problem worldwide.

He said that the disruption of the traditional criminal trafficking routes meant that law enforcement personnel must be familiar with new technologies.

Marwa said that techniques and strategies employed by organised criminal groups and traffickers should be known by enforcement agents.

He said: “We must continue to weaken criminal drug networks through effective assets tracking and confiscation.

“We should, therefore, deepen international cooperation to address the increasing links between transnational organised crime, corruption, illicit financial flows, trafficking in drugs and related crimes.

“Let us not spare any effort in eliminating barriers to effective collaboration as we demonstrate commitment to our shared responsibilities.”

The NDLEA boss stated that Nigeria had remained dynamic in her counter narcotic operations in line with the global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted the desire by drug trafficking cartels to explore new markets and routes in furtherance of their criminal activities.

“We are taking steps to tackle the online distribution of narcotic drugs, which has become prevalent among organised drug trafficking criminal groups, particularly since the global shut down in 2020.

“In the last eight months, Nigeria has made more than 8,634 arrests with 1,630 convictions. Over two million kilogrammes of drugs were seized with over N100 billion in cash,’’ he said.

As part of our control programmes, the country recently inaugurated the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) to further amplify the national drive on both drug supply and drug demand reduction.

