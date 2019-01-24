Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has ordered the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to halt further proceedings in the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The preservative order will, however, last till Wednesday, January 30, when the appellate court will deliver its ruling on the application for stay of proceedings brought by the CJN.

Justice Abdul Aboki issued the interim order after listening to arguments canvassed for and against the application by Justice Onnoghen.

The Code of Conduct Tribunal had after assuming jurisdiction to adjudicate on the six counts criminal charge against the CJN, fixed Monday, January 28 to proceed with the trial.