It was further alleged by the petitioner that “in filling the section on details of assets, particularly cash, in Nigerian banks, His Lordship, as declarant SCN: 000014 mentioned only two bank accounts: Union Bank account number 0021464934 in Abuja, with balance of N9, 536, 407 as at November 14, 2014 and Union Bank account number 0012783291 in Calabar, with balance of N11, 456, 311, as at November 2014. The sources of the funds in these accounts are stated as salaries, estacodes and allowances.

“As declarant SCN: 000015, His Lordship, however, lists seven bank accounts: Standard Chartered account 00001062667, with balance of N3, 221, 807.05 as at November 14, 2016; Standard Chartered account 00001062667, with balance of $164, 804.82, as at November 14, 2016; Standard Chartered account 500106286, with a balance of Euros 55, 154.56, as at November 14, 2016; Standard Chartered account 5001062679 with balance of GBP108, 352.2, as at November 14, 2016;